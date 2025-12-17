Jeanette Aw’s colleagues write touching letters to commemorate her 25th anniversary, moving the actress to tears

Tay even insisted on writing his letter by hand, and attached a selfie of himself to his note.

"When talent, beauty, and professionalism are combined with a relentless pursuit of perfection… your name comes before all others," he wrote. "You are indeed the one and only. Happy silver jubilee my dear, you deserve every success."

It was impossible for Aw not to get emotional while reading 80 notes from people who love her.

"I see many familiar names, I'm very touched. Many shared certain things that they still remember after so many years," she said, her face streaming with tears. "I didn't expect so many people to write notes [for me]."

But out of all the messages, the one that seemingly touched the actress the most was from Molby Low, CEO of local production house Wawa Pictures.

Low was one of the judges for the talent scouting competition Route To Glamour, which launched Aw’s career in 2000, and had identified her as a "future ah jie" right from the start.

“To be honest, at the beginning I had some doubts about her acting, as she had been categorised as an idol-type actress," confessed Low.

But his impression of her quickly changed after watching her performance in one of the rough cuts on set.

"She conveyed everything with just a single emotional shift, and I instantly burst into tears. At that moment, I thought: 'My God, this actress’ explosive power is incredible'," he recalled.

His words totally moved Aw. "There are very few people who are so generous in directly praising my acting… Actually, we actors also need this kind of encouragement," she wept.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/