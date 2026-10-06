Bestselling British novelist Jeffrey Archer dies at 86

Bestselling British author Jeffrey Archer has died at the age of 86.

Archer died “suddenly and peacefully” at his home Monday (Oct 5), a day before the global release of his final novel, Adam And Eve, publisher HarperCollins said. Like his bestseller Kane And Abel, the new book follows a pair of biblically named characters born on the same day to different social classes.

Both a celebrated author and scandal-plagued politician, Archer's professional life teetered between triumph and turmoil as he wrote his way through a brief prison sentence and returned to the political arena.

His writing career spanned five decades and helped him bounce back from financial ruin following some bad investments. His debut novel, Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less, hit the shelves in 1976 and was said to have been inspired by his own experience nearly going bankrupt.

He went on to spend 14 years and five months on Britain's Sunday Times bestseller lists and over five years on The New York Times bestseller lists, selling 300 million books worldwide, according to HarperCollins.