Actor Jeffrey Xu feels 'very assured' about wife Felicia Chin filming intimate scenes with Romeo Tan for new series

The upcoming Mediacorp drama Brighter Days marks Felicia Chin, 41, and Jeffrey Xu's first drama as a married pair. The couple got married in October 2022 and have just celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

However, the person playing Chin's love interest in the series is not her real-life husband.

The story follows Chin’s character, Fang Yi, who grew up with four neighbours. She plays both mother and daughter in the story and her character finds herself in a romantic storyline with Romeo Tan. Jeffrey Xu, 37, plays one of her four childhood friends, and is also Romeo Tan’s brother.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Chin shared that she wasn't used to facing her husband from her character's point of view at first.

But once she got into character, she found their scenes quite enjoyable and appreciated Xu’s tempo and creativity.

It begs one to wonder, though, if it would be awkward for Xu to watch his wife play a couple with someone else.

When asked if he would even 'supervise' them on set during intimate scenes, the actor chuckled nonchalantly.

"I wouldn’t supervise! That would put a lot of pressure on everyone. But it’s good to give me a heads-up so I can be mentally prepared," he laughed.

Since his character has a gloomy personality, Xu also tries to avoid talking to his wife as much as possible while on set.

Chin, in the same vein, isn't worried about her husband getting jealous.

“My husband even said: 'I feel very assured that you're acting with Romeo’, because we’re pretty good friends in real life," chirped Chin.

Funnily, the actress was the one who was worried about laughing while filming. She also felt awkward acting with Tan initially.

"After all, we’re friends and it’s been a while since Romeo and I acted out romantic scenes together," she explained. Back in 2012, Chin and Tan's characters in Don't Stop Believin' were entangled in a love triangle with Elvin Ng.

What does Tan have to say about playing a couple with his pal's wife then?

“Jeffrey probably won’t get jealous! We’re both very professional and understand this is just acting," said Tan confidently.

"Also, since we’ve known each other for quite a long time and have worked together before, it’s easier to gauge the boundaries, so it’s not awkward. The atmosphere on set is quite relaxed.”

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/