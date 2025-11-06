Singaporean actor Jeremy Chan recalls how he first met wife Jesseca Liu

Mediacorp actor Jeremy Chan recently reminisced about his love story with Jesseca Liu during the press conference for his drama, The Gift Of Time. The series revolves around life, loss and grief and Chan plays a dyslexic cancer-stricken ex-convict who has a "ridiculous" unfulfilled wish.

When 8days.sg caught up with the bubbly star, he gleefully recalled that he and Liu first met on a bus.

"It happened that we were on the same company bus. By right, we were not supposed to be on the same bus," said the actor, who married Liu in 2017.

This was because Jeremy Chan was from the variety team while Liu was from drama. As such, they weren’t supposed to be commuting together.

"But she wanted to go back to Mediacorp, so she boarded the bus. There was only me, her and the driver, so I found it very awkward, you know, it was all silence."

He tried to make some small talk with Liu, but that conversation sadly didn't go far.

Their story paused there, only to change again eight years later.

In 2014, their paths crossed once more when the two were cast in Mediacorp drama Who Killed The Lead.

"We started talking and I kept planning gatherings in groups and would ask her to join us. Like that, it wouldn't be awkward, as a group we'll have meals or catch movies," chuckled Chan.

"Slowly, I got rid of the people around us and ate with her alone," he added, bursting into laughter.

The actor shared that they didn't have an actual first date. "It just happened gradually. You can feel it when the other person senses your interest and the vibe she gives off shows she’s not against it," he explained.

Three years later, the actor decided it was time to take things to the next level: Marriage.

While Jeremy Chan's favourite thing about Jesseca Liu is that she's "down-to-earth", he confidently told us what she likes most about him is that he's "real and, of course, funny".

"I have a lot of 'patterns' every day. You have to give her a surprise, you cannot say the same joke. Even if it's the same joke, you have to tell it in a different way," he elaborated.

Chan, though, showed a rare sentimental side when we asked about their most memorable moment together.

"It was one thing she said at our wedding," he replied in a heartbeat.

"She said in her vows that everyone thinks Jeremy Chan is very blessed to marry and be with her, but that actually, the one who's truly blessed is herself, because [being with me] allows her to be happy every day."

Needless to say, Jeremy Chan was extremely touched.

"No one has ever said that. Everyone thinks, be it privately or publicly: 'Wow you found a gorgeous and great wife!' But to her, she sees something else [in our relationship]," he gushed.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

