Actor Jet Li sparks concerns after uploading videos of himself hospitalised

Actor Jet Li recently sparked concerns amongst fans after he uploaded a series of photos and videos on his Douyin page, showing himself hospitalised. On Sunday (Aug 17), the 62-year-old posted a picture of himself resting on a hospital bed, with the video's caption stating: "I've recently faced an unexpected challenge."

In another video, Li is shown being wheeled into an operating theatre where he jokes about wearing "a fashionable little red hat". Later on in the video, following the procedure, Li is seen having a meeting with his team while sitting on his hospital bed. He also added that he was "feeling more energetic".

Taking to his Weibo page, Li said that there was "no need to worry too much" about him.

"There was a bit of a hardware problem, so it’s being sent back to the factory for repairs. Thank you, everyone, for your concern. No need to worry too much about me. Just taking a little rest," wrote the China-born martial arts star, who is now a Singapore citizen.

In a subsequent Weibo post on Monday, Li uploaded a picture of himself eating noodles and thanked fans for their well-wishes.

"Thank you all for your concern and blessings. I’ve made everyone worry. I’ve been discharged and I'm having something tasty. Knife-cut noodles are still the most fragrant...Wishing you all health, peace and happiness," wrote Li.

According to a report by Taiwanese publication The China Times, Li was hospitalised to remove "a small benign sarcoma".