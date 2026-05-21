Hello Kitty x Jisoo pop-up to open at Wisma Atria from May 28

A Hello Kitty collaboration with Blackpink member Jisoo will be heading to Singapore with a limited-time pop-up.

The Hello Kitty x Jisoo collection includes merchandise such as plush toys, blind boxes, travel accessories, apparel, stationery and collectable keychains.

The collection is themed around a “friendship exchange diary”, featuring illustrations and designs centred on the friendship between Jisoo and Sanrio’s Hello Kitty.

Prices range from S$14.90 to S$131.90, with selected items available in limited quantities while stocks last.

The Singapore pop-up will run from May 28 to Jun 14, from 11am to 10pm daily, at the Wisma Atria Level 1 Atrium.

Organisers said there will be no queue reservation system, with entry operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first official Hello Kitty x Jisoo pop-up was previously held in Seoul, South Korea, in January this year. The pop-up was also present at other cities including Jakarta and Bangkok.