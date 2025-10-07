Blackpink's Jisoo teases duet with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik

Malik has also recently teased that he has a song with a "cool collaborator" coming soon.

During a livestream, he said: "I’ve got some new music coming out soon with another cool collaborator. That is coming out first.

"We have got some big things lined up. I think next year is going to be a big year."

He also revealed his new album has Indian influences, saying: "I have been working on some cool s**t in South Asian music and bringing those influences into my music as well.

"It is like pop, R&B and a lot of Indian influences. The record is like a continuation of [2016 album] Mind Of Mine in that sense. I might have some songs coming out in Urdu, too."

Jisoo, meanwhile, released her mini album, Amortage, in February. Eyes Closed will mark her first release since then.