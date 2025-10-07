Blackpink's Jisoo teases duet with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik
Titled Eyes Closed, the single also has a promotional cover featuring Jisoo and the back of what appears to be Zayn Malik's head.
Blackpink member Jisoo, 30, has seemingly teamed up with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, 32, on the upcoming track, Eyes Closed.
In a series of Instagram posts on her page, Jisoo uploaded teaser images featuring what appears to be Zayn Malik's silhouette and the back of his head.
Malik has also recently teased that he has a song with a "cool collaborator" coming soon.
During a livestream, he said: "I’ve got some new music coming out soon with another cool collaborator. That is coming out first.
"We have got some big things lined up. I think next year is going to be a big year."
He also revealed his new album has Indian influences, saying: "I have been working on some cool s**t in South Asian music and bringing those influences into my music as well.
"It is like pop, R&B and a lot of Indian influences. The record is like a continuation of [2016 album] Mind Of Mine in that sense. I might have some songs coming out in Urdu, too."
Jisoo, meanwhile, released her mini album, Amortage, in February. Eyes Closed will mark her first release since then.