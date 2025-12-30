Singer JJ Lin goes public with romantic relationship in surprise family photo

For months, the internet had speculated that Lin was dating a much younger Chinese influencer known as Annalisa Qi Qi. The relationship first drew widespread attention earlier this year, when reports emerged about the pair being spotted together socially, including in locations such as Los Angeles, with matching outfits adding fuel to speculation about a romance.

Annalisa Qi Qi is reportedly 23 years old and a graduate of the Parsons school of design in New York City, according to her Instagram profile. Media outlets reported that her family is well-to-do and owns property in the US as well as Japan, in which Lin has stayed when visiting.

At the time of those sightings, Lin’s management responded cautiously, saying that his focus remained on his music and declining to directly address questions about his personal life.

But, when she turned up in what fans are calling the “family of four portrait”, netizens immediately zoomed in, concluding that yes, this was indeed that woman from earlier gossip cycles.

Until his recent post, Lin had maintained a notably private approach to his relationships. In more than 20 years in the spotlight, he has occasionally faced dating rumours – including past whispers about connections with various actresses and models – but rarely has he offered any confirmation.

Responding to a query from Lianhe Zaobao, Lin’s manager said: “He’s very happy now and thanks everyone for their concern. He doesn’t have specific plans at the moment and will continue to focus on life and work.” The publication also asked about a baby bump speculation, to which the manager replied: “She is not pregnant.”

Lin’s decision to share the “family of four” photograph has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and netizens. Many were taken aback by the sudden openness, while others offered congratulations on social platforms. The moment marks a departure from Lin’s earlier strategy of deflecting or staying quiet on matters of the heart.

In the comments, Singapore celebrities including Zoe Tay, Pan Ling Ling, Shaun Chen and Terence Cao focused on the main event: Wishing Lin’s mum a happy birthday.