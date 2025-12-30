Singer JJ Lin goes public with romantic relationship in surprise family photo
The singer posted a picture of his mum’s 70th birthday celebration in which a woman rumoured to be his girlfriend, Chinese influencer Annalisa Qi Qi, is included.
After two decades of keeping his love life locked up, Mandopop star JJ Lin has surprised fans by publicly acknowledging being in a romantic relationship.
The Singaporean singer, 44, posted a photo on Dec 29 celebrating his mother’s 70th birthday, in which his rumoured girlfriend appeared comfortably with his family, marking the most open confirmation of his love life in his two-decade career.
In the birthday snap, the woman believed to be his girlfriend is seen placing her hand affectionately on Lin’s mother’s shoulder.
Lin captioned the photo: “Love doesn’t need long speeches. It’s about standing by each other, rain or shine, offering the truest companionship and sharing life’s purest joys.”
If this were Hollywood, we’d call it a soft launch; in the Mandopop universe, it’s a full-on debut.
For months, the internet had speculated that Lin was dating a much younger Chinese influencer known as Annalisa Qi Qi. The relationship first drew widespread attention earlier this year, when reports emerged about the pair being spotted together socially, including in locations such as Los Angeles, with matching outfits adding fuel to speculation about a romance.
Annalisa Qi Qi is reportedly 23 years old and a graduate of the Parsons school of design in New York City, according to her Instagram profile. Media outlets reported that her family is well-to-do and owns property in the US as well as Japan, in which Lin has stayed when visiting.
At the time of those sightings, Lin’s management responded cautiously, saying that his focus remained on his music and declining to directly address questions about his personal life.
But, when she turned up in what fans are calling the “family of four portrait”, netizens immediately zoomed in, concluding that yes, this was indeed that woman from earlier gossip cycles.
Until his recent post, Lin had maintained a notably private approach to his relationships. In more than 20 years in the spotlight, he has occasionally faced dating rumours – including past whispers about connections with various actresses and models – but rarely has he offered any confirmation.
Responding to a query from Lianhe Zaobao, Lin’s manager said: “He’s very happy now and thanks everyone for their concern. He doesn’t have specific plans at the moment and will continue to focus on life and work.” The publication also asked about a baby bump speculation, to which the manager replied: “She is not pregnant.”
Lin’s decision to share the “family of four” photograph has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and netizens. Many were taken aback by the sudden openness, while others offered congratulations on social platforms. The moment marks a departure from Lin’s earlier strategy of deflecting or staying quiet on matters of the heart.
In the comments, Singapore celebrities including Zoe Tay, Pan Ling Ling, Shaun Chen and Terence Cao focused on the main event: Wishing Lin’s mum a happy birthday.