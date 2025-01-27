Mediacorp DJ Joakim Gomez reflects on Singapore Idol past, is at peace with being known as 'failed singer' from the show

One of the interviewers, Stephanie Fam, started off by apologising to Gomez – saying she would be asking a very sensitive question. She went on to admit that she “used to be a former hater” of the radio DJ.

"I didn’t think you deserve to be in Singapore Idol in the first place," said Fam. "At least I didn’t think you deserved to get as far as you did."

She then asked Gomez how he managed to deal with the hate during that time to which he stoically replied, “I would have hated myself on Singapore Idol as well.”

"How can the better singers be eliminated and not this Joakim Gomez guy who is so terrible?" asked Gomez.

He went on to credit his close friends and family who cheered him up during a time when he was “very angry" and "felt the entire world was against [him]”.

Gomez, however, refused to “victimise himself” and in addition to his support system, added that “therapy [was] always available”.

That wasn’t the only time in the episode where Gomez was made to answer questions about his Idol days.