Singaporean actress Julie Tan announces breakup with content creator Douglas Tan
The pair first made their relationship public in late 2024.
Singaporean actress Julie Tan announced on Wednesday (Nov 19) that she and her boyfriend, content creator Douglas Tan, have split up.
The pair made their relationship public in late 2024, following a birthday dedication post from Douglas to the My First School actress.
"It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life," he wrote at the time.
During the course of their relationship, the two paired up in numerous online campaigns and co-starred in each other's short-form videos several times.
On Wednesday morning, Julie Tan took to Instagram to disclose that the pair "have decided that [their] romantic journey together has come to an end".
"This decision was reached with immense kindness and respect and I will forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless adventures we shared," she added.
According to the actress, she is leaving the chapter "with so much, including clarity, wisdom and a friendship that [she] deeply valued".
As of writing, Douglas Tan has not issued a statement on the split.