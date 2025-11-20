Singaporean actress Julie Tan announces breakup with content creator Douglas Tan

Singaporean actress Julie Tan announced on Wednesday (Nov 19) that she and her boyfriend, content creator Douglas Tan, have split up.

The pair made their relationship public in late 2024, following a birthday dedication post from Douglas to the My First School actress.

"It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life," he wrote at the time.

During the course of their relationship, the two paired up in numerous online campaigns and co-starred in each other's short-form videos several times.