Tempest actress Jun Ji-hyun faces backlash in China, following controversial dialogue in new Disney+ series

After a four-year hiatus since her last drama in 2021, South Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun's comeback isn't panning out quite how she intended.

Tempest, now streaming on Disney+, has blown up online but not in the way the 43-year-old star's fans expected.

Jun is being accused by angry Chinese viewers of being anti-China.

In episode four, her character, a former United Nations-turned-presidential candidate, asks: “Why would China prefer war? That way, nuclear bombs would fall along the border areas.”