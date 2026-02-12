South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo dies at 39 after cryptic message on Instagram

South Korean actress Kim Yoon-seo paid tribute to the actor in an Instagram post, captioned: “Eun-woo. Hello. Sorry. I let you go like this without even saying goodbye properly. Today I am heartbroken all day long. But when I think of the times you've endured, I don’t think I can just cry. You've been through a lot. I'll pray for you. Goodbye, my friend.”

Fans have also flooded the actor’s comment section with tributes and heartfelt messages. One fan said in English: “He was definitely saying goodbye. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Another fan commented in Korean: “Eun-woo, you worked hard. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Born on Apr 10, 1986, Jung initially played basketball in middle and high schools but changed his career path to later pursue acting. He then made his acting debut in 2006, with Drama City’s episode titled A Parting More Beautiful Than Love. He gained recognition for his roles in One Well-Raised Daughter, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok and My Only One. The 2021 film, Memory: Manipulated Murder, became his final work.

Jung's funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday (Feb 12) afternoon.