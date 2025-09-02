Comedy festival Just For Laughs to launch in Singapore with shows by Jimmy O Yang, John Bishop and an 'all-star' gala

The crown jewel of the festival is the gala event on Nov 26. Held at Esplanade Theatre, the event will feature sets from Jason Cheny, Jamie Wang, Brian Tseng, Jason Leong, Douglas Lim, Norah Yang and Vivek Mahbubani.

A presale session for this gala event will be held from 10am on Sep 3 to 11.59am on Sep 4. General sales will then commence at 12pm on Sep 4.

According to ticketing platform Sistic, tickets for the gala will range between S$68 and S$98.

In a statement, Sylvain Parent-Bedard, president and CEO of Just For Laughs, said: “We’re incredibly excited for the launch of Just For Laughs Singapore. As a crossroads of cultures and creativity, this city is the perfect place to host a festival dedicated to the universal language of laughter.

“Our partnership with Bohm Entertainment ensures that comedy fans can look forward to a lineup that will resonate with audiences in Singapore and beyond, and that Just For Laughs continues to grow from its Canadian roots into a truly global celebration of comedy.”