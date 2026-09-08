Just for Laughs Singapore returns with Trevor Noah, Atsuko Okatsuka, Aaron Chen and more
The comedy festival line-up also includes Jiaoying Summers, Morgan Jay, Dara O'Briain, and Dan and Phil, as well as the All-Star Gala featuring local comedian Fakkah Fuzz, with shows across several venues in Singapore.
Comedy festival Just For Laughs Singapore is returning for its second edition, bringing comedians from around the world to Singapore from Oct 6 to Dec 1.
This year's line-up spans eight shows across four venues and includes Trevor Noah, Atsuko Okatsuka, Aaron Chen and Dara O'Briain.
There will also be an All Star Gala hosted by Singapore comedian Fakkah Fuzz, featuring five comedians from around the region.
Opening the festival on Oct 6 is Chinese-American comedian Jiaoying Summers, who will bring her Lucky Pony Tour to Capitol Theatre. The China-born, US-based comedian has built a following for her comedy about subjects including immigrant identity, motherhood and cultural differences.
Australian comedian Aaron Chen follows on Oct 19 at Capitol Theatre with Technology. Known for his deadpan and offbeat delivery, Chen has appeared in Netflix comedy series Fisk and released his Netflix stand-up special Funny Garden in 2025. He also appears in The Dink on Apple TV+
One of the festival's biggest names, South African comedian Trevor Noah, will perform at The Star Theatre on Nov 3. The comedian, author and former host of The Daily Show previously brought his Off The Record Tour to Singapore in 2024.
American comedian Morgan Jay will then perform his Goofy Guy Tour over two nights on Nov 13 and 14 at Esplanade Theatre.
Jay, who has appeared on Comedy Central, incorporates music, improvisation and audience interaction into his stand-up, frequently performing with his guitar.
The festival's All Star Gala will follow on Nov 15 at Esplanade Theatre, hosted by Singapore comedian Fakkah Fuzz.
The one-night show brings together comedians from around the region, namely Australia's Sashi Perera, India's Azeem Banatwalla and Daniel Fernandes, the Philippines' Alex Calleja and Hong Kong's Garron Chiu.
Irish comedian and television presenter Dara O'Briain will be at Capitol Theatre on Nov 20 with his stand-up show Re: Creation.
On Nov 25, Atsuko Okatsuka will bring The Big Bowl Tour to The Star Theatre. Her stand-up specials include The Intruder on HBO and Father on Hulu.
Closing the festival on Dec 1 are British internet personalities Dan Howell and Phil Lester, better known as Dan and Phil, who will bring their Hard Launch World Tour to The Theatre at Mediacorp.
Tickets for all shows except Trevor Noah and the All Star Gala are currently available through Sistic.
Tickets to Noah's show will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (Sep 11), following a presale beginning at 10am on Sep 9. Tickets to the All Star Gala will also go on sale at 10am on Sep 11.
Just For Laughs Singapore at a glance
Oct 6: Jiaoying Summers at Capitol Theatre (Tickets via Sistic)
Oct 19: Aaron Chen at Capitol Theatre (Tickets via Sistic)
Nov 3: Trevor Noah at The Star Theatre (Presale on Sep 9; general sale on Sep 11)
Nov 13 & 14: Morgan Jay at Esplanade Theatre (Tickets via Sistic)
Nov 15: Just For Laughs All Star Gala at Esplanade Theatre (General sale on Sep 11)
Nov 20: Dara O'Briain at Capitol Theatre (Tickets via Sistic)
Nov 25: Atsuko Okatsuka at The Star Theatre (Tickets via Sistic)
Dec 1: Dan and Phil at The Theatre at Mediacorp (Tickets via Sistic)