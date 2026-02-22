Katseye's Manon is taking a break from the girl group to 'focus on her health and well-being'

Manon, whose full name is Meret Manon Sarpong Bannerman, is taking a break from the K-pop-inspired girl group Katseye for her “health and wellbeing”.

The group, which was recently nominated for the best new artist award at the Grammys, shared a statement about the new development and insisted that all members “fully support this decision.”

They posted on the group's social media platform and community Weverse: "Hello. After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being.

“We fully support this decision. Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.

“Thank you to our Eyekons for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

The band will continue with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung in Manon’s absence.

Speaking in January, Manon spoke about the support her bandmates show each other.

She told E! News at the 2026 Grammy Awards: “The biggest thing is we’re constantly supporting each other. That’s the one thing. Just constantly making sure that we’re all coming up on this crazy journey together and that we’re not leaving anybody behind. And we’re really taking it seriously.

“We’re always communicating with each other, checking in. That’s so important to us.”

Manon also shared how excited and blessed she felt to be attending the Grammys as a nominee with her bandmates.

She wrote on Instagram: “Of all the places my younger self dreamed herself into… this one still doesn’t feel real. Getting to attend and perform at the Grammys, surrounded by artists and creatives I’ve looked up to for so long, is something I’ll never take for granted.

“Walking into that room with my girls, feeling inspired, emotional, and so deeply thankful. Starting Black History Month with this experience means everything to me, and I carry so much gratitude for the people who came before us, who opened doors, made space, and kept going even when it wasn’t easy.

“This moment isn’t just mine! It’s ours. For the little versions of us who didn’t always feel like we belonged. If you’re quietly working, doubting yourself, but still showing up… please keep going. You’re closer than you think.

“So grateful for everyone who believed, supported, and stood beside us in this moment. My heart is full. I’m feeling so incredibly grateful.”

The Los Angeles girl group Katseye was formed through The Debut: Dream Academy, a reality competition and global talent search created through a partnership between Hybe and Geffen Records. The group officially debuted in June 2024 with their single, Debut.

The process was featured on Netflix docuseries Pop Star Academy: Katseye.