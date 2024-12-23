Girl group Katseye's Megan is in Singapore for the holidays, spotted at Bugis+
The 18-year-old singer, who has Singaporean heritage, is in Singapore to spend time with her family.
Megan Meiyok Skiendiel, a member of the girl group Katseye, is in Singapore for the holidays. On Sunday (Dec 22), the 18-year-old – who has Singaporean heritage on her mother's side – posted a picture of a dim sum spread on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Dim sum in Singapore!"
The post came a day after Skiendiel's mother uploaded a picture of herself, Skiendiel, and Skiendiel's brother at Changi Airport with the caption: "Just arrived in Singapore. Home for the holidays."
On Sunday, TikTok user @hwangjy_ related a story of how she ran into Skiendiel at the shopping mall Bugis+ on the day itself. Calling Skiendiel "the sweetest", the TikTok user said that Skiendiel was in Singapore to spend time with her family and even agreed to a photograph.
Formed via a collaboration between music labels Hybe and Geffen Records, Katseye debuted on Jun 28 with the song Debut, and the group's first extended play SIS (Soft Is Strong) was released on Aug 16.
The group's song Touch became one of the biggest hits of 2024 after it went viral on TikTok.
The sextet comprises members of various nationalities: Manon Bannerman from Switzerland, Sophia Laforteza from the Philippines, Daniela Avanzini from the US, Lara Rajagopalan from the US, Megan Skiendiel from the US, and Jeong Yoon-chae from South Korea.