Girl group Katseye's Megan is in Singapore for the holidays, spotted at Bugis+

Formed via a collaboration between music labels Hybe and Geffen Records, Katseye debuted on Jun 28 with the song Debut, and the group's first extended play SIS (Soft Is Strong) was released on Aug 16.

The group's song Touch became one of the biggest hits of 2024 after it went viral on TikTok.

The sextet comprises members of various nationalities: Manon Bannerman from Switzerland, Sophia Laforteza from the Philippines, Daniela Avanzini from the US, Lara Rajagopalan from the US, Megan Skiendiel from the US, and Jeong Yoon-chae from South Korea.