Ken Chu breaks silence on his absence from boy band F4 reunion tour

Taiwanese singer-actor Ken Chu, 46, took to his social media pages on Monday (Dec 8) to address his absence from the upcoming reunion tour of Taiwanese boy group F4. Chu is a member of the band alongside Jerry Yan, 48; Vanness Wu, 47; and Vic Chou, 44.

According to Chu, he only found out about his exclusion through online reports, adding that he had previously rejected demands made by B'in Music – the agency handling F4's new tour.

Chu claimed that following his rejection of the demands, which remain undisclosed, organisers proceeded to "cut off all contact" with him.

Nonetheless, he conveyed his well-wishes to the remaining members of F4, saying that he is hopeful for a reunion with them in the future.