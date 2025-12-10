Ken Chu breaks silence on his absence from boy band F4 reunion tour
In a post on his social media pages on Monday (Dec 8), the Taiwanese singer-actor gave his thoughts on his apparent exclusion from the upcoming F4 reunion tour.
Taiwanese singer-actor Ken Chu, 46, took to his social media pages on Monday (Dec 8) to address his absence from the upcoming reunion tour of Taiwanese boy group F4. Chu is a member of the band alongside Jerry Yan, 48; Vanness Wu, 47; and Vic Chou, 44.
According to Chu, he only found out about his exclusion through online reports, adding that he had previously rejected demands made by B'in Music – the agency handling F4's new tour.
Chu claimed that following his rejection of the demands, which remain undisclosed, organisers proceeded to "cut off all contact" with him.
Nonetheless, he conveyed his well-wishes to the remaining members of F4, saying that he is hopeful for a reunion with them in the future.
F4 is set to kick off its reunion tour on Dec 19 with a four-night concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.
Joining F4 on the shows is Mayday member Ashin, who recently collaborated with them, along with Jay Chou, on the song, Forever Forever, which has since amassed over 19 million views on YouTube.