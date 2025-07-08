Legendary saxophonist Kenny G on streaming, AI, and being wildly popular in Asia

Legendary saxophonist and Grammy-winning artist Kenny G may be one of the most successful musicians of all time, but he confesses he is thankful he reached his peak before the age of streaming.

“Today, streaming does not pay very much money to artists other than like the top, top, top billion streaming artists. I'm not one of those. I'm popular enough, but it's not much,” he told CNA in an exclusive interview on Monday (Jul 7).

When asked how he stays profitable and relevant, the 69-year-old joked that he has had to “get a day job”.

He added: “I'm grateful that I grew up and had my music in the 80s and 90s and to the early 2000s, when we weren't streaming and people were actually buying CDs. That was very good … It doesn't happen like that anymore.”

The American smooth jazz legend, who has sold more than 75 million records, said artistes like himself now need to use their music to “let people know you’re still around” as well as strike up deals and partnerships to turn a profit.

Live shows – like the one he is giving on Tuesday evening – are also moneymakers, he added.

He is playing a one-night show in Singapore at the Esplanade Concert Hall, two years after his last performance at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.

He will also travel to Malaysia later this week to play in Sabah and Genting Highlands.