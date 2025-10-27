South Korean actors Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo tie the knot after 10 years of dating
News of their relationship first became public in July this year.
South Korean actors Kim Ga-eun, 36, and Yoon Sun-woo, 40, tied the knot on Sunday (Oct 26) after 10 years of dating. News of their relationship first became public in July this year, shocking fans as the two actors had never been involved in any dating rumours with each other.
According to South Korean media outlets, Kim and Yoon's wedding ceremony took place in Seoul, with attendees mostly being the couple's family and close friends.
Instagram Stories shared by Yoon revealed that some of the guests include actors Park Young-woon and Moon Ji-hoo, as well as producer Choi Yun-suk, who previously worked with both Kim and Yoon on the 2014 soap opera Single-minded Dandelion.
It was previously reported that Kim and Yoon first met on Single-minded Dandelion and started out as friends before eventually starting a relationship.
In July, following news of their relationship, Kim wrote on her Instagram page: "Some of you may have already seen the news through articles, but I have promised to spend the rest of my life with someone who has supported me with an unwavering heart and stood by my side for the past ten years: Yoon Sun-woo.
"Just as we have always done, we will continue to stand by each other and live beautifully and happily."
Yoon added on his page: "We will continue to be strong sources of support for one another, treating each other with respect and care and cherishing each precious day together.
"As the two of us begin this new chapter in our lives, your warm support and blessings would mean a great deal to us."