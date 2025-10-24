Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian, the American reality television star and businesswoman, has disclosed that she has a brain aneurysm during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.

A preview clip from the opening episode on Thursday (Oct 23), titled Feels Like The Old Days, shows Kardashian, 45, undergoing brain imaging.

"There's like a little aneurysm," she is heard saying, as close-up visuals of brain scans are displayed on a monitor.

A brain aneurysm occurs when a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain bulges outward under pressure, resembling a blister. While most aneurysms are small and pose no immediate threat, a rupture can trigger bleeding in the brain — a medical emergency known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, reacts to the revelation with a brief, "Whoa."

Kim Kardashian continues, "They're like, 'Just stress,'" before reflecting, "People think I have the luxury of walking away."

The clip then cuts to another moment where Kardashian says, "This week has been the hardest week of my life."

Details about Kardashian's current condition remain unclear, including whether she is experiencing any symptoms. Her agent, public relations representative and attorney did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Kardashian, reported to be a billionaire, derives her wealth from multiple ventures, including her television career, social media influence, as well as the development of a profitable line of cosmetics and foundation garments.

She rose to fame through the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2021, she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four children.

The latest season of The Kardashians on Disney-owned Hulu continues its close-up of the personal and professional lives of Kris Jenner and her daughters: Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

It offers viewers a blend of high-stakes drama, emotional disclosures and behind-the-scenes access to their expansive business empires.