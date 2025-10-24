Singapore socialite Kim Lim alleges former personal assistant misused company funds, stole valuables

Singaporean billionaire heiress Kim Lim has alleged that a former personal assistant misused a company credit card and car, as well as stole money and luxury items from her.

Lim, 33, spoke about the incident during a TikTok livestream with influencer Xiaxue on Tuesday (Oct 21), describing it as a “drama” that left her deeply hurt.

She said that a police report has been filed, and shared that the personal assistant is no longer employed by her.

According to Lim, her personal assistant had been using a company car when she was caught drink-driving without a valid licence. Lim said she was informed of the incident through a police call while she was overseas.

Around the same time, she discovered irregularities in the company’s credit card statements. This included multiple charges amounting to thousands of dollars at host clubs – expenses that Lim said were not made by her.

When confronted, the employee allegedly broke down and apologised. Lim said she decided to give the staff member another chance, suggesting that she take a few months’ break before returning to work, as the assistant had worked with and cared for her for a long time.

Lim later realised that the personal assistant knew the password to her office safe and asked her team to check its contents.

She claimed that an S$80,000 Patek Philippe watch and over S$10,000 (US$7,695) in red packet money belonging to her son were missing.

Other luxury items, including clothing and designer bags, had also allegedly disappeared from her office.

“I was too trusting as usual, right?” Lim said during the livestream.