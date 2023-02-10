Heiress Kim Lim had 'super traumatic' 8 months dealing with legal issues with ex-husband

Singapore billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter Kim Lim took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb 8) to announce that she is “finally done” with ex-husband, IT entrepreneur Leslie Leow, after a “super traumatic” eight months.

The former couple’s marriage reportedly lasted only two months after a highly-publicised lavish wedding ceremony last year in February 2022.

The 31-year-old socialite wrote: “The past eight months have been super traumatic for me, but I am happy that I am finally done with all the nonsense I had to deal with because of you. I am super duper glad to be able to put all these behind me and move on with my life. Although I am disappointed with how everything turned out, I am also thankful for having learnt a valuable lesson.”

According to entertainment magazine 8Days, Lim and Leow were locked in a legal battle for the past eight months, and only signed the deed of separation papers on Tuesday.

The same article, citing unnamed sources, also reported that the divorce proceedings were drawn out because of Leow’s long list of items that he wanted to claim from Lim, including “a S$120 pair of Crocs and Sonos speakers worth S$1,200”, as well as “all the gold bars he had presented" to her during the guo da li traditional betrothal ceremony.

In a December 2022 interview with Icon Magazine, Lim opened up about the breakdown of her second marriage, confirming that she separated from Leow only after just two months. She added that their marriage was characterised by daily quarrels, and did not live up to her hopes for a “sweet and warm” life together.

Leow reportedly “became irritable and sometimes even lost control” after marriage, a stark contrast to his “gentle and considerate” demeanour before tying the knot.

Lim was previously married to first husband Kho Bin Kai. They divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage. They share a son.