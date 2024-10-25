Veteran South Korean actress Kim Soo-mi dies at age 75

Kim Soo-mi, a veteran actress in South Korea, died on Friday (Oct 25) morning. She was 75.

Korean media reported that she died of cardiac arrest and that according to the police, Kim was found unconscious at her home by her son and was transported to Seoul St Mary’s Hospital at 8am local time. She was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

It has also been reported that police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Kim began her career in the entertainment industry in 1971 and went on to appear in numerous TV series and movies.

She became very popular for her role in the TV series Country Diaries, which ran from 1980 to 2002, where she played a character in her 70s even though the actress herself was only in her 30s at the time.

Her film roles include Late Blossom, Mapado and Barefoot Kibong.

Kim was also known for her cooking skills, which she showcased in reality TV cooking shows like Mother’s Touch: Korean Side Dishes.