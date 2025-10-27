987FM DJ Kimberly Wang announces she's leaving Mediacorp

After a career spanning 25 years at Singapore media network Mediacorp, former child actress and 987FM DJ Kimberly Wang is signing off for the final time. In a social media post on Friday (Oct 24), Wang, 34, said that she would be "graduating" from both 987FM and Mediacorp this week.

"Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough, you get to grow up turning your hobby into your career – and I got to do precisely that for the last 25 years with Mediacorp," wrote Wang.

Wang, who appeared in dramas such as Channel 8's Double Happiness and Channel 5's Tanglin, added that leaving is "so bittersweet".

"But a big part of growing up is becoming independent and learning to thrive in new environments. To all the ones who have showered me with love and care, thank you for allowing me to experience so many firsts here. As I forge my own path and embark on new adventures, I carry all the best memories with me."