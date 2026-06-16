Kit Chan to stage first solo concert in Singapore in 3 years this September

Singaporean icon Kit Chan will finally stage her first solo concert in three years in the country this September. Titled Atrium Live Tour, the concert is set to take place on Saturday (Sep 19) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets for the show will cost between S$128 and S$288, and the SG Culture Pass can be used to offset the cost.

A presale for those who want to use the SG Culture Pass for this concert will run from 11am on Jun 24 to 11pm on Jun 25.

General sales will then take place on Jun 26 via Book My Show.