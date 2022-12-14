From karaoke to product placements: 11 things you’ll always find in K-dramas

There’s just something about K-drama rom-coms that we love – even though they’re sometimes predictable and a bit cliche. After all, if you’ve got a good thing going, why not stick to the formula?

If, like us, you’ve been bingeing on shows non-stop, you’ll likely spot a few things that’ll make you wonder… have I seen this before?

And the answer is probably yes. Here are 10 things that K-drama rom-coms just can’t do without.

1. A KISS HAPPENS BY EPISODE 8

Coincidence or tried-and-tested? That’s up to you to decide, but it seems like episode 8 is where the action happens. So if you’re eagerly waiting for your ship to sail, expect something – a kiss, or at the very least a confession – to happen by then.