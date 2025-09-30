Singing trio behind Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters to debut live performance on The Tonight Show

The singing trio behind Huntr/x, the fictional music group at the centre of the summer's massively popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters, is scheduled to perform live for the first time Oct 7 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The NBC show announced Monday (Sep 29) that Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit Golden from the Sony Pictures/Netflix film that gave Netflix its first number-one box-office title in the streaming company’s 18-year history. The film's soundtrack has also topped the charts.