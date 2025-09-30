Singing trio behind Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters to debut live performance on The Tonight Show
Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit Golden live for the first time on Oct 7 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The singing trio behind Huntr/x, the fictional music group at the centre of the summer's massively popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters, is scheduled to perform live for the first time Oct 7 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The NBC show announced Monday (Sep 29) that Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit Golden from the Sony Pictures/Netflix film that gave Netflix its first number-one box-office title in the streaming company’s 18-year history. The film's soundtrack has also topped the charts.
The three will also join Fallon on the couch for interviews and their appearance will stream the next day on Peacock.
The film centres on Huntr/x, the superstar K-pop trio who double as demon hunters. The members, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), must protect their fans and face their biggest enemy yet: A rival boy band made up of demons in disguise.
Fans have flooded the internet with art, covers, cosplay and choreography in response to the movie, which continues to be a mainstay on Netflix's weekly Top 10 list since its launch on Jun 20.