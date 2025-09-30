Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Singing trio behind Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters to debut live performance on The Tonight Show
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Singing trio behind Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters to debut live performance on The Tonight Show

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit Golden live for the first time on Oct 7 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Singing trio behind Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters to debut live performance on The Tonight Show

Audrey Nuna, from left, Ejae, and Rei Ami from KPop Demon Hunters appear at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sep 7, 2025. (Photo: AP/Evan Agostini)

30 Sep 2025 10:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The singing trio behind Huntr/x, the fictional music group at the centre of the summer's massively popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters, is scheduled to perform live for the first time Oct 7 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The NBC show announced Monday (Sep 29) that Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit Golden from the Sony Pictures/Netflix film that gave Netflix its first number-one box-office title in the streaming company’s 18-year history. The film's soundtrack has also topped the charts.

The three will also join Fallon on the couch for interviews and their appearance will stream the next day on Peacock.

The film centres on Huntr/x, the superstar K-pop trio who double as demon hunters. The members, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), must protect their fans and face their biggest enemy yet: A rival boy band made up of demons in disguise.

Fans have flooded the internet with art, covers, cosplay and choreography in response to the movie, which continues to be a mainstay on Netflix's weekly Top 10 list since its launch on Jun 20.

Source: AP/hq

Related Topics

kpop Netflix Music celebrities
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement