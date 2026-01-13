K-pop singer BoA leaves SM Entertainment after 25 years
SM Entertainment released a statement saying that the decision came “after extensive and in-depth discussions” with BoA.
K-pop pioneer BoA, 39, is closing one of the longest-running partnerships in the industry.
On Monday (Jan 12), South Korean label SM Entertainment announced that BoA concluded her contract on Dec 31, 2025, marking the end of a 25-year relationship, which began when she was just 13 years old.
The entertainment company released a statement saying that the decision came “after extensive and in-depth discussions” with the artiste.
They paid tribute to BoA’s legacy, describing her as an “icon of global expansion” and the “Star of Asia”, who pioneered the Korean Wave long before K-pop became a worldwide phenomenon, and became a “role model for countless junior artistes”.
“For 25 years, BoA has been, without question, the pride, joy, and symbol of SM.”
SM Entertainment added that they will continue to support BoA in her future endeavours. They also released a tribute video, entitled “You’re still our No 1 BoA”, a nod to one of BoA’s most popular songs, No 1.
BoA herself took to Instagram to share her feelings, saying, "Having given and received without holding back, I leave without regrets. I’m grateful for the time we shared and will continue to support the ever-shining SM Entertainment. Thank you.”
Fans have flooded BoA’s comments with emotional and supportive messages, thanking her for the last 25 years and promising they’ll follow her on her journey, wherever it may be next. “You’re the only one,” wrote a fan. “Thank you, Queen BoA.”
Following her debut in 2000, BoA became one of the first K-pop artistes to achieve overseas success, opening doors for the genre in the Japanese and Chinese markets. She has since built her reputation as a producer, mentor and judge on audition shows, and a behind-the-scenes creative force for SM Entertainment.
BoA has yet to announce her next move.