Super Junior, Red Velvet stars perform at Singapore’s 2026 countdown concerts alongside local, regional acts
Super Junior, Red Velvet stars perform at Singapore’s 2026 countdown concerts alongside local, regional acts

K-pop stars Super Junior and Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi headlined Singapore’s Countdown 2026 shows at The Kallang and Siloso Beach, Sentosa, on Dec 31, alongside local and regional artistes.

Super Junior, Red Velvet stars perform at Singapore’s 2026 countdown concerts alongside local, regional acts

Super Junior's Donghae (left) and Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene performing at The Kallang's Countdown 2026 and Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2026 shows, respectively. (Photos: The Kallang, Mediacorp)

Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
01 Jan 2026 11:28AM
The final night of 2025 saw large crowds gathering across Singapore to welcome 2026, with two major countdown concerts taking place at Sentosa and Kallang on Wednesday night (Dec 31).

Headlining Mediacorp's Countdown show was Red Velvet's subunit, Irene and Seulgi. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show took place at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, in partnership with the Sentosa Development Corporation.

The beachfront concert was headlined by K-pop stars Irene and Seulgi, the first sub-unit of the girl group Red Velvet.

Singaporean rock star Ramli Sarip performed alongside music duo Jack & Rai on their rendition of Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The lineup also included performances by homegrown duo Jack and Rai, and rock star Ramli Sarip.

Local singers Nathan Hartono and Glenn Yong performed Mystical Magical, a song by Benson Boone. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Singapore Idols Sezairi, Taufik Batisah and Hady Mirza perform songs such as Everybody by Backstreet Boys and Dynamite by BTS. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Alongside them were local and regional artistes such as Taufik Batisah, Sezairi, Hady Mirza, Shabir, Shazza, Jasmine Sokko, Glenn Yong and Nathan Hartono.  

The show, which is also available on demand for free on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, concluded with a midnight countdown and fireworks along the beach skyline.

K-pop group Super Junior headlined the show at The Kallang. (Photo: The Kallang)

Meanwhile, at the Kallang Basin, Countdown 2026 at The Kallang featured live performances, community activities, and a fireworks display, marking the first major event by The Kallang Group following its rebranding from the Singapore Sports Hub.

Lee Dong-Hae from Super Junior, whose hits include songs like Sorry Sorry and Mr. Simple. (Photo: The Kallang)

The concert segment at Stadium Roar was headlined by South Korean group Super Junior, which will also have a fan sign event on Jan 1, as well as their Super Show 10 concerts on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Local singer Benjamin Kheng was part of the lineup at Countdown 2026 at The Kallang. (Photo: The Kallang)
Tabitha Nauser at Countdown 2026 at The Kallang. (Photo: The Kallang)
Iman Fandi performed at Countdown 2026 at The Kallang. (Photo: The Kallang)
Chinese vocalist Cheng Huan sang some crowd favourites at The Kallang. (Photo: The Kallang)

Alongside the K-pop group were acts such as local stars including Benjamin Kheng, Tabitha Nauser and Iman Fandi, and Chinese singer Cheng Huan. 

The night also ended with an extended 35-minute fireworks display at midnight.

Source: CNA/iz

