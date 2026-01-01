Super Junior, Red Velvet stars perform at Singapore’s 2026 countdown concerts alongside local, regional acts
K-pop stars Super Junior and Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi headlined Singapore’s Countdown 2026 shows at The Kallang and Siloso Beach, Sentosa, on Dec 31, alongside local and regional artistes.
The final night of 2025 saw large crowds gathering across Singapore to welcome 2026, with two major countdown concerts taking place at Sentosa and Kallang on Wednesday night (Dec 31).
Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2026 countdown show took place at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, in partnership with the Sentosa Development Corporation.
The beachfront concert was headlined by K-pop stars Irene and Seulgi, the first sub-unit of the girl group Red Velvet.
The lineup also included performances by homegrown duo Jack and Rai, and rock star Ramli Sarip.
Alongside them were local and regional artistes such as Taufik Batisah, Sezairi, Hady Mirza, Shabir, Shazza, Jasmine Sokko, Glenn Yong and Nathan Hartono.
The show, which is also available on demand for free on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, concluded with a midnight countdown and fireworks along the beach skyline.
Meanwhile, at the Kallang Basin, Countdown 2026 at The Kallang featured live performances, community activities, and a fireworks display, marking the first major event by The Kallang Group following its rebranding from the Singapore Sports Hub.
The concert segment at Stadium Roar was headlined by South Korean group Super Junior, which will also have a fan sign event on Jan 1, as well as their Super Show 10 concerts on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Alongside the K-pop group were acts such as local stars including Benjamin Kheng, Tabitha Nauser and Iman Fandi, and Chinese singer Cheng Huan.
The night also ended with an extended 35-minute fireworks display at midnight.