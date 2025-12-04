Singer-actress Kristen Lin, daughter of Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan, wants to make her own name in showbiz

The name Kristen Lin might not ring a bell, but if you’re a fan of Mediacorp dramas, especially those in the late ‘90s, you’ll know her parents, actor Darren Lim, 53, and Evelyn Tan, 51.

Now, their 20-year-old daughter is ready to step into the spotlight herself.

Fresh out of Temasek Polytechnic with a diploma in Digital Film and Television, Kristen Lin has her sights set firmly on showbiz.

Self-assured, articulate and possessing the same quiet poise her mum is known for, Lin is interested in “a lot of areas of entertainment” but acting, she says, is “probably the biggest thing”.

Not for the “fame and glory” but because she truly enjoys the craft.

“Acting and performing have always kind of been in my blood,” she told 8days.sg, adding that her dad is one of her biggest idols.

“I love being able to practise and hone these skills that I have.”

Her three younger brothers, Jairus, 18, Way, 16, and Elliot, 12, are not keen on showbiz.

Growing up, she spent plenty of time on set, watching her parents at work and her dad record audition tapes at home – experiences that left a lasting impression.

“When I tried my hand at it, I thought that I also really enjoyed being on stage, being able to portray a different character,” she says.

“I've always been playing imaginary games and making up stories.”

She’s something of a creative all-rounder, having dabbled in theatre, screen acting, film creation and even scriptwriting – she was a scriptwriting intern for Mediacorp English drama Provocative during her polytechnic days. Most recently, she starred in Pangdemonium’s Heathers: The Musical.