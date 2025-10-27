K-pop idol Kwon Eun-bi performing in Singapore in December

Kwon first made waves as a member – and leader – of the now-disbanded K-group Iz*One, which released a string of successful tracks including Fiesta and Panorama.

Following her stint with Iz*One, Kwon Eun-bi became a solo artiste and experienced a meteoric rise in fame after her performance at the 2023 edition of the Waterbomb Seoul music festival. Fancams of her set garnered millions of views – cementing her status as one of South Korea's hottest acts as well as the title "Waterbomb Queen".