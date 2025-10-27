K-pop idol Kwon Eun-bi performing in Singapore in December
Dubbed the "Waterbomb Queen", Kwon Eun-bi will stage the Singapore leg of her solo concert, The Red, on Dec 11 at the Capitol Theatre.
South Korean singer Kwon Eun-bi, aka the Waterbomb Queen, will return to Singapore in December to stage her solo concert. Titled The Red, the concert will be held at the Capitol Theatre on Dec 11 and will see the 30-year-old performing her hit songs like Underwater and The Flash.
Tickets for Kwon's concert are available for purchase via Ticketmelon, priced between S$88 and S$268. Fans who purchase the highest tier of tickets will also be entitled to a group photo session and a hi-touch session with Kwon Eun-bi.
Kwon first made waves as a member – and leader – of the now-disbanded K-group Iz*One, which released a string of successful tracks including Fiesta and Panorama.
Following her stint with Iz*One, Kwon Eun-bi became a solo artiste and experienced a meteoric rise in fame after her performance at the 2023 edition of the Waterbomb Seoul music festival. Fancams of her set garnered millions of views – cementing her status as one of South Korea's hottest acts as well as the title "Waterbomb Queen".
In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, Kwon said that she "feels good" whenever fans call her the Waterbomb Queen.
"It means that when people think of summer, they think of me," said Kwon. "I've accomplished so much through Waterbomb and I'm always grateful."