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Kylie Minogue battled cancer for a second time in secret
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Entertainment

Kylie Minogue battled cancer for a second time in secret

She didn't give any details about her diagnosis or treatment, but assured fans she's now healthy

Kylie Minogue battled cancer for a second time in secret

Kylie Minogue poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, US, May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/ File Photo

21 May 2026 08:02AM (Updated: 21 May 2026 08:19AM)
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Kylie Minogue battled cancer for a second time in secret after being diagnosed in 2021.

The I Should Be So Lucky star, 57, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 – prompting her to cancel a tour and a headline slot at Glastonbury festival – and she went on to make a full recovery after undergoing treatment, but Minogue has now revealed she suffered another health scare five years ago when she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Minogue finally lifted the lid on her secret cancer battle in her new self-titled Netflix documentary, saying: "My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time."

She didn't give any details about her diagnosis or treatment, but assured fans she's now healthy.

She added: "Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well. Hey, who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me … my passion for music is greater than ever."

Minogue also added that she kept the news secret because she couldn't "find the right time" to announce it publicly after scoring a huge hit with her 2023 single Padam Padam.

She explained: "I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person.

"I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life.

"And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself."

Minogue also revealed the song Story from her 2023 album Tension was about her secret cancer battle. The track features the lyric: "I had a secret that I kept to myself … Turn another page, baby take the stage."

She said of the track: I needed to have something that marked that time."

The singer also spoke about her cancer scare in materials released to promote the documentary, revealing her diagnosis came after a routine check-up and expressing her hope that it inspires others not to skip regular appointments.

Minogue said: "There will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check ups … Early detection was very helpful and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today."

Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/sr

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