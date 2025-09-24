Labubu fans, there’s a pop-up at VivoCity with life-sized installations and exclusive merchandise
The devilish character from Pop Mart’s wildly popular The Monsters series takes over VivoCity with the Labubu Mini Market and pop-up retail store, running till Oct 19.
Labubu fans and collectors, here’s a pop-up you won’t want to miss. Pop Mart has collaborated with VivoCity to bring The Monsters Wacky Mart Series to life across two spaces at the mall, running from now till Oct 19.
The activation spans two locations. At the Sky Park on Level 3, visitors can explore the Labubu Mini Market – a whimsical rooftop takeover featuring larger-than-life installations and immersive photo zones.
Over at East Court on Level 1, shoppers can browse exclusive merchandise and other collectibles at the pop-up retail store.
The Monsters Wacky Mart series is a food-inspired collection launched by Pop Mart in June. It features the devilish Labubu character reimagined as adorable figurines inspired by convenience store food items such as onigiri, cup noodles, shrimp tempura, milk, corn on the cob, and more. The wildly popular collection drew snaking queues at Pop Mart's Ion Orchard store when it first launched.
The Labubu Mini Market, the first of its kind in Singapore, is a quirky, snack-filled wonderland with oversized installations and four photo zones. Highlights include the Basket of Mischief, a 3.6m wide shopping basket; Snack Attack, a quicky playground with giant chips and a jumbo milk carton, and Quick Bites, a retro style food truck.
There’s also a life-sized Labubu grocery-themed convenience store. Step inside and explore the merchandise on display, including those from The Monsters Wacky Mart series and beyond.
When you’re done with selfies, head down to Level 1 to shop at the pop-up retail store. Entry to the pop-up store, however, is by online registration only via Pop Mart Singapore’s Instagram. Walk-ins are not accepted. At the time of writing, all slots are fully booked.
Fans lucky enough to have secured a slot can pick up a variety of merchandise, while stocks last. Some pop-up exclusives from The Monsters Wacky Mart Series include the Vinyl Blister Pack, Ice Cube Tray, Cup Noodles Storage Bag, Sandwich Back Pillow, Hanging Tissue Holder and the Storage Bag Blind Box.
Other highlights include The Monsters Wacky Mart Series Figurines, Pillow (Chips) and Earphones Case. Other popular Labubu collections such as Pin for Love and Big Into Energy are also available.
You can also get your hands on pop-up store exclusive gifts – spend a minimum of S$68 or S$138 and receive The Monsters Wacky Mart Series Spinning Fan or Puffer Keychain respectively.
Even if you don’t snag an entry slot to the retail store, it’s still worth visiting to snag a selfie at the photo zone, which features a giant 2.4m Labubu Microwave Oven installation.
The Labubu Mini Market (Level 3, Sky Park) and pop-up retail store (Level 1, East Court), runs from now till Oct 19 at VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585.