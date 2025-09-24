Labubu fans, there’s a pop-up at VivoCity with life-sized installations and exclusive merchandise

Labubu fans and collectors, here’s a pop-up you won’t want to miss. Pop Mart has collaborated with VivoCity to bring The Monsters Wacky Mart Series to life across two spaces at the mall, running from now till Oct 19.

The activation spans two locations. At the Sky Park on Level 3, visitors can explore the Labubu Mini Market – a whimsical rooftop takeover featuring larger-than-life installations and immersive photo zones.

Over at East Court on Level 1, shoppers can browse exclusive merchandise and other collectibles at the pop-up retail store.