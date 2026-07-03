Hong Kong actor Lawrence Ng licenses younger likeness for AI role, says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with result

"They used what I looked like at 20 to make a movie. I didn't have to film anything. I've seen the finished product and I'm very satisfied with it," he said.

"It also gave me the chance to relive what it feels like to be the male lead again."

Ng added that the agreement is backed by a comprehensive contract, so he isn't worried about his likeness being misused and believes his rights are fully protected.

He also candidly admitted that "the payout is quite good".

When asked whether he thinks AI will take work away from actors, Ng said he sees it as opening up a new career path instead.

Joking about the possibilities, he quipped: "In the future, I can just sit there without filming anything and still get the job done. Even if I break my legs [and can't work anymore], I won't have to worry."

Lawrence Ng also asserted that AI-generated performances and traditional live acting can coexist, and that having another way for actors to work could be a positive development for the industry.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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