Korean-American singer Lee Min of music duo As One found dead at home
The Korean-American singer was found dead at her home on Tuesday (Aug 5).
Korean American singer Lee Min-young, more popularly known as Lee Min, was found dead at her home on Tuesday (Aug 5). She was 46.
Lee first gained fame as a member of the music duo As One, alongside groupmate Crystal Chae. The group debuted in 1999 with the song For You Not To Know and has released numerous popular tunes over the years, including Monologue and Even For One Minute.
Lee Min's agency, Brand New Music, confirmed her death to South Korean media outlets and said that the police were still investigating the case. The cause of her death remains unknown.
In a statement, Brand New Music said that its team was "deeply shocked and saddened by this sudden news".
It added: "[Lee Min's] funeral will be held quietly following her family's wishes. We would be grateful if you could pray for the peaceful rest of the deceased."
The agency also announced that it would be temporarily suspending the operation of its social media channels "as a gesture of mourning".