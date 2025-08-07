Korean-American singer Lee Min of music duo As One found dead at home

Lee Min's agency, Brand New Music, confirmed her death to South Korean media outlets and said that the police were still investigating the case. The cause of her death remains unknown.

In a statement, Brand New Music said that its team was "deeply shocked and saddened by this sudden news".

It added: "[Lee Min's] funeral will be held quietly following her family's wishes. We would be grateful if you could pray for the peaceful rest of the deceased."

The agency also announced that it would be temporarily suspending the operation of its social media channels "as a gesture of mourning".