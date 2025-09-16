Singapore host Lee Teng and wife break down S$100,000 medical bill for baby's delivery
The couple, who underwent an emergency C-section and opted for a private Class A ward, emphasised that their situation isn't a representation of typical birthing costs in Singapore.
Singapore host Lee Teng and his wife Gina Lin have revealed the breakdown of their almost S$100,000 (US$78,180) medical bill for their baby’s delivery
In a video on Taiwan-born Lee’s YouTube channel last week, he said the invoice “shocked” him.
The couple decided to open up about their experience after friends were curious about how much it cost them to give birth in Singapore. They stressed that their sharing was solely based on their experience, and doesn't represent typical birthing costs.
Initially admitted to hospital for bed rest to stabilise her pregnancy, Lin eventually underwent an emergency caesarean section (C-section) after a medical evaluation. She also had to extend her hospital stay to five days and four nights due to her circumstances.
A standard C-section typically requires up to four days and three nights for a hospital stay.
The couple also opted for a Class A ward at a private hospital.
For the hospital stay and delivery, the total cost came up to just over S$30,000. This included the room charge, which was priced around S$700 a night, Lee shared.
On the other hand, an elective C-section in the same set up would cost around S$15,000 to S$18,000, while a natural birth would be about S$10,000, Lee added.
He noted that public hospitals would naturally be “way cheaper”, and that the decision is ultimately a personal preference.
As their baby was born prematurely, the newborn had to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few days. This added another roughly S$65,000 to their hospital bill, said Lee.
After adding the cost of their prenatal check-ups, the total cost of the birth amounted to more than S$100,000, he added.
Some costs were covered by Singapore’s healthcare schemes, including MediSave and Medishield Life. But because theirs was a private Class A ward, they were only reimbursed by about 16 per cent, said Lee.
Those staying in wards in public hospitals would receive much higher reimbursements, he emphasised, noting that the public hospital route is truly “a very good option” for those who are budget-conscious.
“If I could rewind time, I’d be willing to squeeze into a shared ward to save money, as long as the baby’s fine,” Lin shared.
But the couple acknowledged that they were solely focused on the safety and health of mother and baby at the time, and didn’t want to think too much about anything else. Money can also be earned back, said Lee.
Still, they hoped their sharing would help parents who might face a similar situation know what to look out for.
"We hope our bill doesn't freak you out. It's just for our case. Singapore does subsidise childbirth, especially in public hospitals," said Lee.