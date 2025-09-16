Singapore host Lee Teng and wife break down S$100,000 medical bill for baby's delivery

Singapore host Lee Teng and his wife Gina Lin have revealed the breakdown of their almost S$100,000 (US$78,180) medical bill for their baby’s delivery

In a video on Taiwan-born Lee’s YouTube channel last week, he said the invoice “shocked” him.

The couple decided to open up about their experience after friends were curious about how much it cost them to give birth in Singapore. They stressed that their sharing was solely based on their experience, and doesn't represent typical birthing costs.

Initially admitted to hospital for bed rest to stabilise her pregnancy, Lin eventually underwent an emergency caesarean section (C-section) after a medical evaluation. She also had to extend her hospital stay to five days and four nights due to her circumstances.

A standard C-section typically requires up to four days and three nights for a hospital stay.

The couple also opted for a Class A ward at a private hospital.

For the hospital stay and delivery, the total cost came up to just over S$30,000. This included the room charge, which was priced around S$700 a night, Lee shared.

On the other hand, an elective C-section in the same set up would cost around S$15,000 to S$18,000, while a natural birth would be about S$10,000, Lee added.

He noted that public hospitals would naturally be “way cheaper”, and that the decision is ultimately a personal preference.