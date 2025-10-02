Xiang Yun, 63, will play the mother of Li Nanxing, 60, in new Mediacorp drama The Leftovers

An actress playing the mother of a colleague who's just a few years younger than her? For most, that's a tough pill to swallow.

But not for Xiang Yun, 63, who will play 60-year-old Li Nanxing's mum in the upcoming Mediacorp blockbuster The Leftovers.

Yes, even though Xiang Yun is only three years older than Li.

While Li admitted to Zaobao.sg that he does feel awkward calling Xiang Yun "Ma" when they were filming, the actress, surprisingly, does not bat an eyelid about their unexpected on-screen relationship.

Xiang Yun, who makes a cameo as a doctor whose licence was revoked, told the Chinese media that she had no qualms playing his mother at all.

“I’ve acted as everyone’s mum, even Wang Yuqing's!" she said. Wang Yuqing is one year older than Xiang Yun.