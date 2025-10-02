Xiang Yun, 63, will play the mother of Li Nanxing, 60, in new Mediacorp drama The Leftovers
The actress says she has no qualms about the role despite being just three years older than Li.
An actress playing the mother of a colleague who's just a few years younger than her? For most, that's a tough pill to swallow.
But not for Xiang Yun, 63, who will play 60-year-old Li Nanxing's mum in the upcoming Mediacorp blockbuster The Leftovers.
Yes, even though Xiang Yun is only three years older than Li.
While Li admitted to Zaobao.sg that he does feel awkward calling Xiang Yun "Ma" when they were filming, the actress, surprisingly, does not bat an eyelid about their unexpected on-screen relationship.
Xiang Yun, who makes a cameo as a doctor whose licence was revoked, told the Chinese media that she had no qualms playing his mother at all.
“I’ve acted as everyone’s mum, even Wang Yuqing's!" she said. Wang Yuqing is one year older than Xiang Yun.
This is not Xiang Yun's first time starring in the same show as Li Nanxing.
They were both in the 1988 Mediacorp series Airforce but did not share any scenes.
The actress described Li as the "ultimate heartthrob" of the '90s, aka the "golden age of Singaporean television" in her terms.
“Even now, he's still like a god. It's like he's immortal!" she quipped.
