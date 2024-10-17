One Direction singer Liam Payne dead after balcony fall in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from his third-floor room balcony, Argentine police confirmed on Wednesday (Oct 16).

In a statement, the capital police said they were called to the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighbourhood where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

The hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel, and when police arrived they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room, the statement said.

Emergency workers confirmed the death of the 31-year-old British singer, who was reportedly found in the hotel's interior patio.

"We’re deeply saddened to learn of Liam Payne’s tragic passing today. During this difficult time, our hearts remain with his family, loved ones, and fans," MTV said on X.

Neither Payne's record label Republic Records, nor its owner Universal Music Group, could immediately be reached for comment.