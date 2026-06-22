Hong Kong TV host Lillian Sze dies of ovarian cancer
The former ViuTV host had stopped chemotherapy due to her weakened physical condition, and applied to donate her body for medical research.
Lillian Sze, a Hong Kong television host who spoke four languages and frequently emceed fan meetings for South Korean stars, has died of ovarian cancer, less than a month after revealing her diagnosis.
The death of the former ViuTV host and content creator was announced on her social media page on Sunday (Jun 21).
“Lillian faced everything in life with a positive attitude, whether at work or in her daily life. Even in the face of illness, she continued to encourage herself with positivity while receiving immense support and blessings from others,” the post said, without disclosing her age.
“We hope everyone offers us space to handle her afterlife arrangements, and please remember our energetic Lillian.”
The announcement came just four days after Sze said she would stop chemotherapy due to her weakened physical condition, adding that she had applied to donate her body for medical research.
“I hope I can help more students in the future, and I believe you will support my move,” she wrote.
Sze, who previously served as a host for ViuTV’s entrepreneurship programme Innovative Teen, was known for hosting events in Cantonese, Mandarin, English and Korean.
She regularly emceed events featuring South Korean and Thai celebrities. These included a fan meeting in Hong Kong earlier this year for Lingling Kwong and Orm Kornnaphat, stars of the Thai drama The Secret Of Us.
Sze announced in late May that she had ovarian cancer. She said a 10cm ovarian tumour discovered in October last year had grown to 17cm, roughly the size of a five-month foetus.
She underwent surgery in February after completing hosting duties for events related to the local film Back To The Past, which grossed a record HK$10.91 million (US$1.39 million) on its opening day.
It was only after the operation that she learned the tumour had become cancerous and had spread.
She underwent further surgery in April to remove her uterus and was expected to return to normal life after six sessions of chemotherapy.
“But after surgery, I found out that the condition was more serious than I thought, and even to save my life, I now have a stoma,” she said.
“I did not intend to talk about this publicly as I wanted to be chill, working while undergoing treatment. But recently, the situation was not as good as imagined, and I had to reject many work invitations, so I am sorry and decided to disclose everything at once, so that everyone could know I am facing this positively.”
Following her diagnosis, Sze occasionally shared memories of her past trips to Japan and South Korea.
She also documented her treatment under the tag “Lillian’s diary on fighting cancer” on Threads, drawing wide support and sympathy from social media users.
Tributes to Sze flooded the post announcing her death.
Among them was Commercial Radio host Bonnie Wong Ching-yi, known as Ah Jeng, who wrote: “Hope you have a good time in heaven. RIP.”
Actress Judy Kwong Kit-ying said she felt fortunate to have known Sze and to have learned dance with her.
“I, like everyone, will remember your smile and the joy you brought. Rest in peace my dear Lillian,” Kwong said.
According to the Centre for Health Protection, ovarian cancer was the sixth-most common cancer among Hong Kong women in 2023, accounting for 3.2 per cent of all new female cancer cases.
In 2024, 274 women died from this cancer, accounting for 4.2 per cent of female cancer deaths. The centre’s figures showed the crude death rate for ovarian and peritoneal cancer was 6.7 per 100,000 women.
This article was first published on SCMP.