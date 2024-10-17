Taiwanese singer A-Lin performing in Singapore for 2 nights in March 2025
The 41-year-old singer will perform in Singapore on Mar 28 and 29.
Taiwanese singer A-Lin is staging a two-night concert in Singapore next year. The Best Actor singer will be performing at Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on Mar 28 and 29, 2025.
Tickets for A-Lin's upcoming concert will cost between S$28 and S$288. Those who want first dibs can head to BigTix, Book My Show and Marina Bay Sands' official website from 12pm on Thursday (Oct 17) to participate in their priority sales.
General sales will commence from 10am on Friday via the abovementioned sites as well as Sistic.
A-Lin, whose real name is Lisang Pacidal Koyouan, burst onto the scene in 2006 with her debut album Lovelorn, Not Guilty. In 2023, she won the prestigious Golden Melody award for best Mandarin female singer for her album Link.