Actress Lina Ng’s son didn’t know she was famous until he Googled her

“When she eventually started the role in Lion Mums, when I was about 11, she was going out a bit more. Then I asked her, ‘I know what Pa does for a living, what do you do?’,” said Lam.

That simple question led to quite the discovery.

“There was one day I Googled ‘Lina Ng’ and I was like, ‘Huh? This person is my Ma?’,” he recalled, still sounding amused by the memory.

Curious, he turned to Ng for answers – and she responded by pulling out a photo album filled with her old acting stills. But in true Gen Z fashion, Lam had a harder time explaining the next part.

“She showed me clips of her past work on… I don’t know what you call it, the disc [where you can see the] rainbow reflection,” he said, clearly referring to CD-ROMS.

It was then he fully understood what his mum did for a living.

Even after discovering just how famous his mum used to be, Lam's opinion of her didn’t change one bit.

“Even if she wasn’t an actress, she was always someone we looked up to because she was an excellent mum. She drove [good] values in us since young,” he said.

Still, there were moments that gave him a glimpse into just how big her world once was. One of them was accompanying Ng to the Star Awards in 2019, where she also clinched a Top 10 Most Popular Artiste award – she last won the award in 1996.

“It was very eye-opening. She had so many friends I never knew existed – people I saw on Instagram, I didn’t know she was mutuals [with them],” Lam recalled.

For Ng, the moment meant far more than just a return to the spotlight.

“It was significant because I always felt that I was not wanted, because of the abrupt decision made that I could not continue my trade. When that award came about, it restored my confidence.”

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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