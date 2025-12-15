Veteran Singapore Chinese singer Ling Xiao dies aged 75

Veteran singer Ling Xiao, once popular in the Singapore music scene in the 70s, died on Saturday (Dec 13) at the age of 75.

After Ling, whose real name was Tan Choon Huat, suffered a stroke in 2022, it left the right side of his body paralysed. He lost the ability to care for himself and required a caregiver, gradually withdrawing from the entertainment industry and public life as his health declined.

His younger sister Jeci who lived with him for the past three years told local media outlet 8world that her brother had also dealt with various diseases – including hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes – before his stroke.

In the initial period after the stroke, although his mobility was impaired, Ling remained optimistic and cooperated actively with traditional Chinese acupuncture treatments. His condition stabilised.

However, Jeci said, “My brother was very stubborn. He refused to undergo physiotherapy, saying that at his age he would have to start all over again like a child … and that it was a waste of time.”

Had he agreed to physiotherapy then, “perhaps he wouldn’t have left us so soon”, she added.

Caring for Ling for the past three years had left Jeci physically and emotionally exhausted, she admitted. But she is devastated that her brother is gone.

Jeci also told 8world that because Ling’s condition fluctuated frequently, he had to be hospitalised several times in recent years.

During a recent hospital stay, he complained of pain in several parts of his body and was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

After assessing his condition, doctors found that his heart was too weak to withstand chemotherapy or other aggressive treatments, and estimated that he had six months to live.

As Ling had repeatedly expressed a desire to go home, the family made the painful decision to honour his wishes. He was discharged on Nov 25.

Due to severe inflammation in his knees and his extreme weakness, his family could no longer take him for dialysis, which he had been undergoing since 2022. And in the approximately 10 days leading up to his death, he was unable to eat anything.

Ling made his showbiz debut in 1967 after placing second in a singing competition organised by radio station Rediffusion. With his good looks, he quickly rose to fame and recorded more than 100 Mandarin albums throughout his life.

Before falling ill, he also served for many years as a resident mentor on Mediacorp’s Golden Age Talentime. Despite being in his seventies, he was widely regarded by local audiences as an evergreen, youthful figure.

Ling’s wake is held at Block 116A Bukit Merah Central. The funeral will take place on Wednesday.