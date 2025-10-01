British singer Lola Young cancels upcoming gigs after collapsing at New York concert

Lola Young on Tuesday (Sep 30) said she had cancelled all her upcoming concerts following the British pop star's sudden collapse at a festival in New York at the weekend.

The 24-year-old singer, whose viral TikTok hit Messy has nearly 900 million plays on Spotify, was performing at New York's All Things Go festival on Saturday when she crumpled to the ground in the middle of her set.

She was swiftly evacuated by rescuers, with shocked fans capturing the moment in videos since spread on social media.

In several prior interviews, Young has said that she has schizoaffective disorder, which can cause manic episodes and require hospital treatment.

"It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future," Young, whose third album I'm Only F****** Myself came out just days prior to her collapse, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger," she added, promising ticket refunds for her fans.

While reassuring in the aftermath that she was "doing okay now", Young then announced that she had cancelled a concert scheduled for Sunday in Washington.

She had already said she was withdrawing from a festival in New Jersey, which her manager, Nick Shymansky, hinted was linked to her mental health.

Young was scheduled to travel to the UK in October, before heading to Canada, the United States and Mexico in November and December.

Her tour was set to take her to Latin America and Europe between March and June 2026.