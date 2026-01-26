Lula Lahfah death: Police 'still probing cause of death', will question late influencer's boyfriend and close friends

Authorities in Indonesia have yet to determine the cause of death for influencer Lula Lahfah, who was found dead in an apartment in South Jakarta on the evening of Jan 23. Speaking to news outlet CNN Indonesia on Sunday (Jan 25), Budi Hermanto, head of public relations from the Metro Jaya police, said that investigators are "still probing the cause of death, examining witnesses and analysing the available evidence".

The 26-year-old Lula was found lifeless, with medication and an outpatient treatment letter at the scene.

Budi has also stated that the police have scheduled a questioning on Monday for Lula Lahfah's boyfriend, musician Reza Oktovian, better known as Reza Arap, as well as several of her close friends.

According to Budi, police will be seeking information on several issues, including Lula’s medical history.