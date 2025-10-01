Popular Japanese voice actors Maaya Uchida and Kaito Ishikawa announce marriage

Popular Japanese voice actors Maaya Uchida, 35, and Kaito Ishikawa, 31, announced on Tuesday (Sep 30) that they have gotten married.

In a joint statement on their X pages, the couple first thanked fans who have supported them thus far, saying they were "deeply grateful".

"Through the time we spent together, we came to strongly feel that we wanted to walk through the rest of our lives side by side. As such, we have decided to take a new step in the form of marriage," wrote Uchida and Ishikawa.

"Although we are still inexperienced as individuals, we ask for your continued, unwavering support and guidance. And above all, it would make us truly happy if you could watch over us warmly."