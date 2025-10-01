Popular Japanese voice actors Maaya Uchida and Kaito Ishikawa announce marriage
In a joint post on their social media accounts on Tuesday (Sep 30), Maaya Uchida and Kaito Ishikawa revealed that they have gotten married.
Popular Japanese voice actors Maaya Uchida, 35, and Kaito Ishikawa, 31, announced on Tuesday (Sep 30) that they have gotten married.
In a joint statement on their X pages, the couple first thanked fans who have supported them thus far, saying they were "deeply grateful".
"Through the time we spent together, we came to strongly feel that we wanted to walk through the rest of our lives side by side. As such, we have decided to take a new step in the form of marriage," wrote Uchida and Ishikawa.
"Although we are still inexperienced as individuals, we ask for your continued, unwavering support and guidance. And above all, it would make us truly happy if you could watch over us warmly."
The two celebrities have starred in numerous anime series and games and voiced dozens of now-iconic characters.
Maaya Uchida's roles include Rikka Takanashi in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions, Fischl in Genshin Impact, Ranko Kanzaki in The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls and Irina Shido in High School DxD.
Kaito Ishikawa, on the other hand, is the voice actor of Nero in the Devil May Cry series, Tobio Kageyama in Haikyu, Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia, Genos in One-Punch Man and Jin Enjoji in Dandadan.
Uchida and Ishikawa have also co-starred in numerous anime series, such as the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise and The Rising Of The Shield Hero.
Well wishes have since poured in from fans and fellow voice actors alike, including Attack On Titan star Yuki Kaji, who wrote on Ishikawa's page: "Congratulations, Kaito. Wishing you happiness!"
Similarly, Kaji's wife, voice actress Ayana Taketatsu, left a congratulatory message under Uchida's post.
Veteran voice actress Megumi Ogata, who voices Yuta Okkotsu in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion, advised the newlyweds: "Since you both work in professions where every day brings different challenges, there will be things you can understand about each other as well as difficulties you’ll face.
"But I pray that this becomes a step forward in a positive direction for the two of you. Be happy."