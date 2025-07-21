Malaysian boy band 3P to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December

Malaysian Mandarin boy band 3P will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 27 as part of their 3P Xin World Tour.

The tour, which coincides with the release of the group's first full-length original album titled Xin, will also include shows in Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.

Formed in 2017, the trio comprising Danny Lee, Caven Tang and Kevin Ong has emerged as one of Malaysia’s most talked-about Mandarin singing and dancing boy bands.