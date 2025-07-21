Malaysian boy band 3P to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December
The show on Dec 27 is part of the group's Xin World Tour, with other stops in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.
Malaysian Mandarin boy band 3P will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 27 as part of their 3P Xin World Tour.
The tour, which coincides with the release of the group's first full-length original album titled Xin, will also include shows in Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.
Formed in 2017, the trio comprising Danny Lee, Caven Tang and Kevin Ong has emerged as one of Malaysia’s most talked-about Mandarin singing and dancing boy bands.
Known for their distinctive style and high-energy performances, the group has garnered widespread attention, with singles such as Hu Else and Pa Sang Anthem amassing millions of views on YouTube.
Ticket sales will commence on Jul 22 at 10am, with prices starting from S$88. For more information, visit the official ticketing website.