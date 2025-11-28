2025 MAMA Awards in Hong Kong still proceeding despite fire tragedy, will have 'restrained production'

This year's edition of the MAMA Awards will proceed in Hong Kong, despite the recent apartment fire that has claimed more than 90 lives and left dozens missing. Since its inception in 1999, the show has become a hallmark of the Asian music scene, honouring the best in the K-pop industry.

In a statement to media outlets on Thursday (Nov 27), organisers confirmed that this year's MAMA Awards will continue with a "restrained production" and will also include a moment of silence for victims of the tragedy.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic fire in Hong Kong. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating event. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and our thoughts are with those injured," wrote organisers.

"2025 MAMA Awards is a stage built upon the passion and dedication of many artistes, staff and fans over a long period of time. We believe in the healing and unifying power of music and hope to provide comfort and support during this difficult time. Our stage and performances are being carefully and thoughtfully prepared with restrained production, so that even amid grief, they may offer small moments of courage and comfort. As a mark of respect, we will observe a moment of silence to honour the victims and are committed to providing donations in support of the victims."