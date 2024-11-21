Bruno Mars and Rose performing APT at the 2024 MAMA Awards, catch it live on mewatch

Come Friday (Nov 22), you can sit in your apartment and watch Rose and Bruno Mars perform their massive hit APT live during the 2024 MAMA Awards.

That’s because the MNET Asian Music Awards will be livestreamed on mewatch, the only digital platform in Singapore to screen the show. And as a plus, it will be screened with English subtitles.

This year's awards will see three shows taking place; the US leg will kick off in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. Fans can tune in to that on Nov 22 from 11am to 1pm.

The Japan leg of the awards will then take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, which is where Mars and Rose will be performing on Nov 22. Catch the red carpet event from 3pm to 4.30pm then watch the main awards show from 5pm to 8pm.

On Nov 23, tune in from 12pm to 1.30pm to catch the red carpet event, then from 2pm to 5pm for the main show.

Hosted by stars including Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri, the MAMA Awards is one of K-pop's largest year-end ceremonies.

Other K-pop stars slated to perform include G-Dragon, Seventeen, Aespa, Zerobaseone, ENHYPEN, Ive, Tomorrow X Together, (G)I-dle, Treasure, Plave, Lee Young-ji, Katseye and ILLIT.

The 2024 MAMA Awards will be livestreamed with English subtitles on Nov 22 and 23 on mewatch and will be available on demand until Dec 6 and Dec 7, respectively. Get more information here.