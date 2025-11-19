EXO’s DO reveals ‘lonely experience’ filming The Manipulated with Lee Kwang-soo and Ji Chang-wook
CNA Lifestyle recently spoke to the stars of the new Disney+ thriller series, The Manipulated, about their experience on set.
Fans of Korean variety shows will know by now that having Running Man alum Lee Kwang-soo and singer-actor Doh Kyung-soo (aka DO of K-pop boy group EXO) on screen together is a recipe for instant laughs and chaos. After all, countless projects can attest to the hilarity this pairing brings.
However, the new Disney+ thriller series The Manipulated represents a twist in the pair's dynamics in that both of them play villains – a marked change from the two's usual lighthearted and funny personas. In fact, Doh's role as in the show is his first-ever villainous part.
Add actor Ji Chang-wook – a man famous for his rom-com roles – to the mix as a helpless deliveryman, and it's easy to see why The Manipulated stands as one of the more interesting South Korean series released by Disney+.
The Manipulated centres around a kind and hardworking deliveryman named Park Tae-joong (played by Ji), who is framed by the wealthy CEO An Yo-han (played by Doh) for the rape and murder of a woman. Tae-joong then goes on a quest for revenge. Meanwhile, Lee plays Baek Do-kyoung – a client of Yo-han's.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Ji shared that "it was really exhausting" filming The Manipulated.
"The fact that there wasn’t a relaxing moment actually made it fun," he said. "But when we looked at each other, exhausted, it somehow made us laugh."
Among the scenes in are epic car races and intense prison fights – something Ji said "felt quite different from the action [he had] done before".
For Lee, who is usually the source of laughter on set, The Manipulated "wasn’t the kind of atmosphere where [they] could joke around".
"The story itself is full of tension and there were many dangerous action scenes," he said.
"Because of that, everyone on set, the director, actors, and staff, stayed alert all the time," Lee elaborated. "Everyone stayed focused from beginning to end and I think that dedication really shows in the final result."
Doh, on the other hand, admitted that he felt lonely on set because he filmed a lot of scenes on his own. It was a sentiment that was also shared by his other two co-stars.
"We didn’t have many scenes together," said Doh. "I wish we had more time to shoot together; it would’ve been much more fun. Of course, it was fun when we did meet but overall, I remember it as a somewhat lonely experience."
Ji then chimed in, recollecting: "Somehow, I always ended up being the one who suffered the most on set. Kyung-soo and Kwang-soo would go home looking cheerful and every time I saw that, I’d feel a bit lonely and maybe a little bittersweet."
Although the three actors were acquainted long before The Manipulated, working on the series deepened their appreciation for each other's craft.
Ji admitted to being "amazed" and "surprised" by how Lee and Doh "brought so much more to their characters" than he had imagined.
Doh, who "usually got along with the other two personally", said that he was curious about what they would be like while working.
"Seeing their professional side on set, I feel like I’ve learnt a lot from them," praised Doh.
Lee then reminisced, saying: "It’s been over ten years since we last worked together. We’ve all grown older and matured, so meeting again as different characters felt really new and special to me."
He added: "It felt strange but also made me feel grateful. I’m truly thankful for this project."
The Manipulated is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesday.