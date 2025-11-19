EXO’s DO reveals ‘lonely experience’ filming The Manipulated with Lee Kwang-soo and Ji Chang-wook

Fans of Korean variety shows will know by now that having Running Man alum Lee Kwang-soo and singer-actor Doh Kyung-soo (aka DO of K-pop boy group EXO) on screen together is a recipe for instant laughs and chaos. After all, countless projects can attest to the hilarity this pairing brings.

However, the new Disney+ thriller series The Manipulated represents a twist in the pair's dynamics in that both of them play villains – a marked change from the two's usual lighthearted and funny personas. In fact, Doh's role as in the show is his first-ever villainous part.

Add actor Ji Chang-wook – a man famous for his rom-com roles – to the mix as a helpless deliveryman, and it's easy to see why The Manipulated stands as one of the more interesting South Korean series released by Disney+.