Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao joins new season of Netflix reality show Physical: 100
Pacquiao's involvement in the hit show was announced at an event by Netflix Korea on Tuesday (Feb 4).
In its upcoming season, Netflix's hit sports reality show Physical: 100 will get a dose of regional celebrity power. Netflix Korea announced on Tuesday (Feb 4) that Filipino boxing star and former senator Manny Pacquiao will join the show's third season, which has been dubbed Physical: Asia.
As its name implies, Physical: Asia will pit together athletes and sportsmen from countries across Asia in a battle of gruelling challenges that test one's endurance, speed and strength.
Pacquiao will be representing the Philippines. His involvement in the franchise was announced at the Next On Netflix 2025 Korea event held in Seoul, South Korea which also gave attendees new information on upcoming shows such as Culinary Class Wars Season 2.
Yoo Ki-hwan, Netflix Korea's director of content, said: "This time, we are expanding to an Asian stage with Physical: Asia. The strongest physical competitors from different Asian countries will compete in a national team battle for their country’s pride.
"This season follows a national team format, where if a country is eliminated, all its competitors are eliminated together."
He added: "Since it’s a national competition, I’ll be rooting for Korea, but I also hope Manny Pacquiao makes it to the end."
A release date for Physical: Asia has yet to be announced.
Regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, Manny Pacquiao remains the sole eight-division world champion in the history of boxing – winning the WBC Flyweight in 1998 and the WBA (Super) Welterweight in 2019.
In 2010, he was elected as a member of the House Of Representatives in the Philippines – representing the district of Sarangani, and became a senator from 2016 to 2022. He also ran for president in 2022 and placed third.