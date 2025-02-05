Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao joins new season of Netflix reality show Physical: 100

In its upcoming season, Netflix's hit sports reality show Physical: 100 will get a dose of regional celebrity power. Netflix Korea announced on Tuesday (Feb 4) that Filipino boxing star and former senator Manny Pacquiao will join the show's third season, which has been dubbed Physical: Asia.

As its name implies, Physical: Asia will pit together athletes and sportsmen from countries across Asia in a battle of gruelling challenges that test one's endurance, speed and strength.

Pacquiao will be representing the Philippines. His involvement in the franchise was announced at the Next On Netflix 2025 Korea event held in Seoul, South Korea which also gave attendees new information on upcoming shows such as Culinary Class Wars Season 2.